StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Shearwater swung to a small annual profit after it cut overheads amid a fall in sales.
Net profit for the year through March amounted to £0.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £1.5 million.
At the pre-tax level, the company broke even for the year. Revenue slipped 4% to £31.8 million.
Shearwater said trading in the first quarter of the new financial year was 'strong', with positive signs of returning business confidence.
