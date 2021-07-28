StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Shearwater swung to a small annual profit after it cut overheads amid a fall in sales.

Net profit for the year through March amounted to £0.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £1.5 million.

At the pre-tax level, the company broke even for the year. Revenue slipped 4% to £31.8 million.

Shearwater said trading in the first quarter of the new financial year was 'strong', with positive signs of returning business confidence.




