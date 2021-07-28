StockMarketWire.com - Transport sector software provider Tracsis upgraded its earnings guidance after it won a 'significant' contract in the UK for its rail product suite.
The company said the contract, as well as a post-Covid recovery in demand, meant it was now expecting full-year operating earnings to 'exceed market expectations'.
Tracsis said the contract would double the user base of its RailHub offering user base to over 30,000 individual.
'This is one of the large rail opportunities that we highlighted in our interim results announcement that was in the final stages of contract award,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.