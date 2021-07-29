StockMarketWire.com - Analytics and decision tools provider RELX has reported an increase to its half-yearly operating profit to 30 June, of £860m.
Revenues of £3,394m, down slightly from the year prior (£3,501m) but with a constant currency growth of 4% The constant currency growth rate reflects good growth in electronic revenues, representing 90% of the total, driven by further development of analytics and decision tools.
The reported operating profit of £860m, up from £747m, includes amortisation of acquired intangible assets of £143m and portfolio related costs of £16m.
The board intends on declaring an interim dividend of 14.3p
Chief executive officer, Erik Engstrom, commented: "RELX delivered a strong first half with underlying growth trends across almost all market segments returning to the improving trajectory that we saw in the early part of 2020.
"We believe that this improvement is a reflection of our continuing strategy of focusing on the organic development of increasingly sophisticated analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
