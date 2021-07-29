StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Smith+Nephew has reported a half-yearly operating profit of $239 million (£171.4 million).
Revenues grew by almost 50% since the last quarter
It is in part due to significant contributions from recently launched products and acquired assets and an operational improvement programme across manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, the company said in its trading statement.
The company stated that it is starting to recapture pre-COVID momentum and is on-track to meet full-year guidance
Roland Diggelmann, CEO, said: 'Our performance in the first half of 2021 demonstrates the value of our continued investment in our portfolio, our pipeline and our people.
'This has put us in a strong position as COVID restrictions eased and levels of elective surgery began to return to normal, with new products and recently acquired assets performing well across the portfolio.'
