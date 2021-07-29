StockMarketWire.com - Pest control services group Rentokil has reported a 50.1% increase to ongoing operating profits in the six months to the end of June, coming in at £208.3m
Growth in both pest control and core hygiene services fulled the increases.
24 acquisitions were completed in the first half of the year.
Rentokil increased its interim dividend by 38% to 2.09p a share.
Andy Ransom, CEO, said: 'We have made excellent progress in the first six months of the year. Our revenue growth of 18.3% demonstrates a clear recovery of our core businesses as economic conditions improve across many of our markets.
'We have also delivered a very strong cash performance in H1 with Free Cash Flow conversion of 151%, aided by collections some 26% ahead of the prior year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
