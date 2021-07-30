StockMarketWire.com - Assurance and product testing group Intertek reported a jump in first-half profit following strong performance in May and June.

For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit climbed by 29.3% to £169.1 million year-on-year, while revenue fell 1% to £1.32 billion.

The company approved an interim dividend of 34.2p per share, which is in-line with the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company said it expect its products division, which represents about 85% of our earnings, to deliver robust like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency in 2021.



