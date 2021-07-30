StockMarketWire.com - Medical products and technologies company ConvaTec said second-half performance would be back-end weighted amid tougher comparison and the ongoing Covid-19 impact after reporting a decline in first half profit.
'We now expect full year organic revenue growth of between 3.5-5.0%,' the company said.
'Given the second half comparatives, expected phasing and identified headwinds, growth in the second half is expected to be back-end weighted,' it added.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit fell to $112.1 million from $181 million, while revenue increased to $1.01 billion from $908 million.
The company maintained its interim 2021 dividend at 1.717 cents per share, in line with the interim dividend for 2020.
'H1 2021 performance was driven by particularly strong growth in advanced wound Care, against the weak COVID-depressed comparative, coupled with good growth in infusion care and solid performances in continence & critical care and ostomy care,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
