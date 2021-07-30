StockMarketWire.com - Components supplier Essentra reported a sharp rise in profit following strong performance in its components and filters segments. For the half year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit jumped to £23.1 million from £7.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 6% to £475 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver a fiscal 2021 operating profit in line with the board's expectations.

'Both components and filters should see a continuation in growth whilst in packaging we expect to see the market return to moderate growth in the second half of 2021,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com