StockMarketWire.com - Components supplier Essentra reported a sharp rise in profit following strong performance in its components and filters segments. For the half year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit jumped to £23.1 million from £7.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased 6% to £475 million.
Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver a fiscal 2021 operating profit in line with the board's expectations.
'Both components and filters should see a continuation in growth whilst in packaging we expect to see the market return to moderate growth in the second half of 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.