StockMarketWire.com - Sylvania Platinum, the mining company, has announced that Adrian Reynolds has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company.
Reynolds commenced a directorship at Morila in 2010, and he is currently a director of Resolute Mining ltd and Mkango Resources.
He also held directorships at Somilo SA, Aureus Mining, Digby Wells Environmental, and more.
Reynolds is also a fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, as well as of the Geological Society of South Africa.
Stuart Murray, chairman of Sylvania, commented: ‘I am delighted to welcome Adrian to Sylvania. He brings a wealth of mining knowledge and experience to the Board and we look forward to his input and guidance as we continue to deliver value to shareholders.’
