StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, a provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, has announced that its offering of 13,500,000 shares of common stock will be priced at an initial offering price of $13.00 per share.
The company has announced an anticipated gross proceeds of $175,500,000 before underwriting discounts and commissions.
The provider intends to use the proceeds for research and development, expanding its manufacturing scope, and to invest in manufacturing automation.
Cowen, Stifel and William Blair are joint book-running managers for the offering.
According to the company, its existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies to biotechnology companies and academic translational centers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.