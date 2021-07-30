StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, a provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, has announced that its offering of 13,500,000 shares of common stock will be priced at an initial offering price of $13.00 per share.

The company has announced an anticipated gross proceeds of $175,500,000 before underwriting discounts and commissions.

The provider intends to use the proceeds for research and development, expanding its manufacturing scope, and to invest in manufacturing automation.

Cowen, Stifel and William Blair are joint book-running managers for the offering.

According to the company, its existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies to biotechnology companies and academic translational centers.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com