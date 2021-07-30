StockMarketWire.com - Dole plc, a new company formed between Total Produce and Dole Food Company, has announced the pricing of its IPO of 25,000,000 shares, at $16.00 per share.
The shares are offered by Dole for proceeds amounting to $400 million.
The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 of shares at the same price.
Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on 30 July 2021 under ticker DOLE.
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
