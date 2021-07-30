StockMarketWire.com - Software group Aveva said it had a 'good start' to fiscal 2022, achieving approximately 11% revenue growth in the first three months of the financial year.
'All of the group's revenue lines grew, with Subscription growing in line with overall Group revenue and Perpetual licences increasing significantly,' the company said.
Aveva will report half year results for the financial period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 on 9 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.