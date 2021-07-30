StockMarketWire.com - Software group Aveva said it had a 'good start' to fiscal 2022, achieving approximately 11% revenue growth in the first three months of the financial year.

'All of the group's revenue lines grew, with Subscription growing in line with overall Group revenue and Perpetual licences increasing significantly,' the company said.

Aveva will report half year results for the financial period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 on 9 November 2021.


