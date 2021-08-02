StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said its urgent care division had won a contract expected to be worth about £4 million per annum.

The contract was for the provision of an urgent treatment centre on behalf of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

It would run for a period of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years.

'The total value of the contract will depend on activity volumes but is expected to be circa £4 million per annum,' Totally said.


