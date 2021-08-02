StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally said its urgent care division had won a contract expected to be worth about £4 million per annum.
The contract was for the provision of an urgent treatment centre on behalf of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
It would run for a period of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years.
'The total value of the contract will depend on activity volumes but is expected to be circa £4 million per annum,' Totally said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.