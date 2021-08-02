StockMarketWire.com - Eduction software company Tribal said it had won a series of cloud contract with a combined value of £7.1 million.
The contracts were expected to deliver an incremental annual recurring revenue run rate of nearly £1.2 million by the end of 2022.
The included work £3.5 million five-year contract with the University of Warwick and other contracts with Solent University, the University of West London and the University of Leiden.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
