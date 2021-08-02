StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and development company Henry Boot said its property development business, HBD, and international tech campus developer, Factory, agreed to form a new joint venture, HBD X Factory, targeting the UK tech sector.

HBD X Factory has been selected as preferred bidder to deliver 45-ha at Cheltenham Borough Council's Golden Valley Development.

The Golden Valley Development covers 200-acres and is expected to create 12,000 new jobs, 3,700 new homes and 2million sq. ft. of commercial space, with Cyber Central UK at the heart of a visionary integrated campus focused on cyber and digital innovation.

'HBD X Factory will continue to explore new opportunities across the UK, including acquisitions and public/private partnerships with local authorities and other strategic landowners, as it targets large-scale, mixed-use districts and urban regeneration projects with a focus on innovation,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com