StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it had acquired Prickly Cactus, a UK data and analytics consultancy, for up to £0.75 million.
'The acquisition is part of D4t4's investment in specialist resources to capitalise on the market opportunity for both its Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Fraud Data Platform (FDP),' the company said.
The total consideration will comprise an initial consideration of £0.25 million satisfied by £0.2 million in cash and by the allotment of 13,897 new ordinary shares of 2p each in D4t4 and an earn-out of up to approximately £0.5 million over the next two and half years tied to both existing customer growth and the acquisition of new customers for the CDP and FDP.
'Prickly Cactus will be focused on driving customer success in the key markets of Financial Services, Telecoms and Insurance and building a stable of new Celebrus customers via partners and direct relationships,' the company said.
The company also announced that the appointment of Ashoni Mehta as chief financial officer starting 1st September 2021.
Ash Mehta is an experienced public company finance director having previously served on the boards of a number of AIM and Official List businesses, most recently Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc and Northbridge Industrial Services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
