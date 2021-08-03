StockMarketWire.com - Nigeria-focused oil company San Leon Energy said chief financial officer Lisa Mitchell had resigned to take up a new role.
Mitchell would remain in her position and as a board member while the company continued to progress proposed transactions with Midwestern Oil and Gas Company and Energy Link Infrastructure.
San Leon said it would commence a search for a replacement CFO in the interim.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
