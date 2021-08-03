StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a monthly rise in revenue following a rise in output and prices in July.
During the month of July, Argo mined 225 BTC compared to 167 BTC in June, bringing the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,108 BTC.
Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in July amounted to £5.60 million, up from £4.36 million in June.
The average monthly mining margin was approximately 83% for the month of July, up from 78%.
At the end of July, the company owned 1,496 Bitcoin or BTC equivalent.
