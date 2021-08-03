StockMarketWire.com - LMS Capital swung to a profit in the first half of the year after its investment portfolio bounced back following losses last year.
For the half year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit was £138K compared with a loss of £6.1 million year-on-year as the company reported net gains on investment of £974K compared with a loss of £4.8 million.
Net Asset Value at 30 June 2021 of £47.6 million, or 59.0p per share, compared to £47.9 million, or 59.4p per share) at 31 December 2020;
The company declared an interim dividend payment of 0.3 pence per share.
