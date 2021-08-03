StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies, the UK-based mining royalties company, has announced that Mark Campbell has been appointed as non-executive chairman and director of Akh Gold, the company’s subsidiary, and general manager of its Egyptian branch.
Akh Gold was recently awarded four gold projects covering 1,565km2 of terrain in the eastern desert of Egypt.
Steve Poulton, chief executive, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Altus team… Mark is based in Cairo and has unparalleled expertise, spanning three decades of operating in the natural resource sector in Egypt.’
‘He is the retired former President & CEO of TSX-V listed and Egypt focused Aton Resources Inc and has previously been a consultant to Pharaoh Gold Mines, a subsidiary of LSE and TSX listed Centamin Plc.’
