StockMarketWire.com - Spirax-Sarco Engineering, the thermal energy management company, has announced Dr. Trudy Schoolenberg, senior independent director, has stepped down from the board after nine years and Richard Gillingwater has been appointed as a senior independent director.

According to the company, as senior independent director, Schoolenberg was crucial in guiding the business through challenges whilst maintaining the highest governance standards.

Richard Gillingwater was appointed as a non-executive director on 9 March 2021. As senior independent director, Gillingwater will continue close engagement with shareholders, according to the company.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com