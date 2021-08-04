StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its Bergen Engines medium-speed liquid fuel and gas engines business to Langley for €63 million, including debt.
Rolls-Royce said the sale was part of ongoing portfolio management efforts 'to create a more focused group' and followed a strategic review of Bergen Engines.
'It contributes towards our target to generate at least £2 billion from disposals, as announced last year,' the company said.
Sale proceeds of €70 million from the transaction, together with €40 million of cash currently held within Bergen Engines, would be used to help rebuild the Rolls-Royce balance sheet.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
