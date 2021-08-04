StockMarketWire.com - Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall posted a large rise in first-half profit and hiked its dividend after it boosted sales and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £52.4 million, up from £13.6 million, as revenue climbed 14% to £1.56 billion.
Morgan Sindall declared an interim dividend of 30p per share, up 43% year-on-year.
'We've had a very strong first half in which we've upgraded our profit guidance three times,' chief executive John Morgan said.
'Today's results, combined with the current visibility for the rest of the year, gives us every confidence of another strong performance by the group in the second half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
