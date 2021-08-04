StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Team 17 said it had traded in line with its expectations for the six months through June.
'We continue to execute our highly ambitious pipeline, alongside completing the acquisitions of the Golf with Your Friends IP at the start of the year and the StoryToys business in July,' chief executive Debbie Bestwick said in a brief trading statement.
'We enter the second half of 2021 in great shape and continue to build on the growing success of our games label and look forward to supporting StoryToys on their continued growth trajectory.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
