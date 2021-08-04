StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer The Hut Group said it had acquired online beauty retailer Cult Beauty for £275 million and upgraded its annual sales guidance.

Sales for the full year were now expected to rise by 35-38% to between £2.18 billion and £2.23 billion.

On a constant currency basis, sales growth now expected to be between 38% and 41%, up from previous guidance of between 30% and 35%.

THG said Cult Beauty was 'highly complementary' to its beauty division's existing portfolio and would add around 200 new brands and 1.7 million customers.

