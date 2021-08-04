StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Quadrise Fuels International said it had received oil samples that would be used in its fuel testing programme.

The company's research facility in Essex had received three drums of oil sample from Greenfield Energy's Utah operations.

An extensive testing programme was expected to complete by the end of August.

'The ability to produce commercial MSAR and/or bioMSAR fuels from the produced oil will be informed by the outcome of this testing programme, together with the confirmation of the suitability of the produced oil for the potential power and marine end-user markets,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com