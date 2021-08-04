StockMarketWire.com - Oil company President Energy said a new oil treatment plant at the Puesto Flores field in Rio Negro, Argentina was fully operational.
Savings from the plant were in line with expectations at around $4 per barrel.
The company also announced that at Puesto Guardian in Salta province, a drilling programme would start in October.
A farm-out for assets in Paraguay was on track to receive regulatory approvals by end of the current quarter.
'We have much to look forward to in the coming months with at least three distinct initiatives, Salta, Paraguay and Atome that could each have a material impact on the group,' chairman Peter Levine said.
'The market can expect an increasing level of newsflow as we move towards the final part of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.