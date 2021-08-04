StockMarketWire.com - Cameroon focused oil company Victoria Oil & Gas said it sold more natural gas but shipped less condensate during the second quarter.
Natural gas output for the three months through June amounted to 5.4 million standard cubic feet per day, up from 5.2 million in the first quarter.
Condensate shipped to customers amounted to 4,468 barrels, down from 5,357 in the first quarter.
Victoria Oil & Gas said the La-108 well produced a cumulative 0.467 billion cubic feet before it was shut-in to allow the company to perform a pressure build up.
The other wells, it added, are able to satisfy current demand.
'We are very pleased that the team has delivered another solid quarter during which some customers increased organic demand, although we are conscious that we are now heading into August which is usually a slower month,' chief executive Roy Kelly said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
