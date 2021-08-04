StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics and cancer therapies group Avacta said shipment of Covid-19 antigen lateral flow test kit had now commenced.
The AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test, 20-minute antigen test using nasal swabbing, is CE marked for professional use in the UK and EU.
'The company has recently appointed Calibre Scientific, a global distributor of diagnostic and life science products, as the first distributor for the test in the UK and European Union, and is progressing multiple commercial opportunities with distributors and end users in Europe, UK, Asia and elsewhere,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
