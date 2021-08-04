StockMarketWire.com - Clean water and air technology group Mycelx Technologies said it had won a new contract and an extension of an existing contract, both in Saudi Arabia worth a combined $2.1 million.
The contract extension was to a project where the company's technology has been installed for 10 years, while the new contract was for an initial term of one year.
'The company continues to pursue other opportunities which, if successful, have the potential to generate further incremental revenues for the company this year,' Mycelx said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
