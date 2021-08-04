StockMarketWire.com - TI Fluid Systems has appointed Julie Baddeley as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.
Baddeley is currently the senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee at Marshall of Cambridge (Holdings) Ltd as well as chair of the remuneration committee at Ebiquity Plc .
She also chairs Chapter Zero, a network established under the auspices of the World Economic Forum, and is a by-fellow at Hughes Hall College (Cambridge) and director of the Hughes Hall Centre for Climate Change Engagement.
During the past twenty years, Baddeley has served in both an executive and non‑executive capacity on the boards of companies in the FTSE 100 and 250 indices, as well as major public sector organisations, including Harvey Nash Plc, Greggs plc, Chrysalis VCT plc, Spice plc, Camelot Group plc, ComputerLand UK plc, Yorkshire Building Society, Woolwich plc, the BOC Group plc and the Department of Health.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
