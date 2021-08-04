StockMarketWire.com - Arkle Resources has reported the results from its fifth drill hole of the diamond drilling programme at its 100% owned Mine River Gold Project in Wicklow/Wexford.
The most recent drillhole was located 220 metres west along strike from 21-TB-08 (Hole 4), with further blue quartz veins and sulphide noted. Additional work on the samples will be undertaken to better understand the nature of the gold found at Hole 4.
Samples from the sixth hole have been sent for analysis and drilling has now commenced on the seventh hole of the drill programme, which is located 100 metres eastwards of Hole 5.
John Teeling, chairman, said: "We continue to intercept more gold veins along strike at Tombreen. Although the bulk of the veins are low grade it proves the extension of them for hundreds of metres. This is now a substantial gold zone. The latest hole being drilled, Hole 7, is located 100m eastwards of Hole 5."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.