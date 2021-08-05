StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer has announced that its chief financial officer, Steve Bennett, intends to step down from his role 'in due course', having joined the company in 2015.

Bennett has a 12 month notice period and the company confirmed that he has agreed to remain in his role until a successor has been appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

The board has initiated a process to appoint Steve's replacement involving both internal and external candidates.

A further announcement will be made once a replacement has been appointed.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com