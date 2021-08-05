StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Clinigen said it had signed an exclusive agreement with to partner with Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical, to manage the supply and distribution an ocular antifungal drug for topical administration.
As part of the agreement, the marketing authorisations for NATACYN would be transferred to Clinigen or Clinigen appointed partners in Argentina, Colombia, Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan for commercial product supply.
In all other territories, excluding the US and China and Thailand, Clinigen woukd provide physicians and pharmacists with access to NATACYN on an unlicensed basis.
Clinigen also announced that Erwinase was now available for unrestricted supply in the United Kingdom.
'Previous restrictions on Erwinase allocation, introduced on 6 April 2021 due to supply constraints, have now been removed,' the company said. Erwinase is manufactured and licensed in the UK by Porton Biopharma Limited, and available via Clinigen.
