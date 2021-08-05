StockMarketWire.com - Hummingbird Resources said results from recent drilling showed multiple intercepts, highlighting the underground mining potential and life of the mine extension at Yanfolila in Mali.
The company received results from 18 new drill holes over 4,100 metres at the KE deposit that showed notable intercepts including a 1.3 meters strike at 7 grams of gold per tonne from 242.7 meters above the surface.
'Each hole of the programme intersected mineralisation over the +300 m long strike length tested, to a depth of approximately 200 m below surface, with excellent grades of +3 gramme per tonne achieved,' the company said.
'Our ongoing drill results continue to be very encouraging, from various deposits, and give us increasing confidence of adding life of mine potential at Yanfolila. There are multiple assays that we are awaiting results on, which we will update the market on in the coming months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.