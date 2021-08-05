StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry company DeepMatter said it had commenced a project with the University of Cambridge's Innovation Centre in Digital Molecular Technologies, an open innovation research centre co-funded by the University of Cambridge, AstraZeneca, Shionogi, and the European Regional Development Fund.
Under the project, DeepMatter will provide its DigitalGlassware platform to iDMT as part of the development of a fully digital workflow in the discovery and development of new molecules, materials, reactions and processes.
'The iDMT is a new initiative set up to enable the transformation of chemistry into the fully digital domain including the increased usage of data science, data standardisation, algorithms for discovery and development, automated analytical chemistry, and robotic equipment,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.