StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset services provider Sanne's board has confirmed that discussions with Cinven are ongoing and that it has been granted an extension to the date by which Cinven is required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Sanne or not.
The company said that following the announcement on 2 August 2021 that it is in 'advanced discussions' with Apex regarding a possible offer for Sanne, it remains in discussions with Cinven, which is considering its options and 'continues to work closely with Sanne' regarding a possible offer.
Following consent from the takeover panel, Cinven must now state that it either intends to make an offer or does not intend to make an offer for Sanne not later than 5.00pm on 30 August 2021 and aligns with the deadline applicable to Apex.
Sanne said: 'There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
