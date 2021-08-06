StockMarketWire.com - ContourGlobal upgraded its guidance on annual performance thanks to strong operational performance in the first half of the year.

'We are raising our full-year 2021 guidance to $780 - $810 million and are pleased to confirm that we will pay a Q2 2021 dividend of 4.465 USD cents per share, in line with our 10% year-on-year dividend growth policy.'

For the six months ended 30 June, adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 16% to $406 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 38% to $935 million.

The performance was driven by the Western Generation acquisition, stronger operational performance in renewables, and a net positive FX impact of $13.6 million mainly driven by appreciation in the euro against the dollar.




