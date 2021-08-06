StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Jangada Mines provided positive metallurgical test results from samples at its Pitombeiras ferrovanadium project in Brazil.
Pilot plant scale metallurgical tests have 'confirmed that the magnetite responded very well to wet magnetic separation, generating mass recoveries of 52.6% for oxidized ore material, 41.8% for transition ore material and 53.1% for fresh rock,' the company said.
'The quality of our FeV product associated with prevailing iron ore prices, should highly benefit the Pitombeiras project's economics and we are in fast-track mode towards our objective to become a producer in H1 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.