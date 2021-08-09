StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group McColl's Retail said it was considering a capital raising, confirming recent media reports.

The funds would increase the number of its Morrisons Daily store conversions, accelerate the pace of roll-out of its Morrisons Daily store conversion programme, and strengthen its balance sheet.

'No final decisions have been made on whether to proceed with a capital raise or with regards to the timing or size of any such capital raise,' the company said.


