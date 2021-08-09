StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Nightcap said it had entered into a lease for a new London Cocktail Club site Bristol.
The site, at Corn Street in central Bristol covered an area of about 3,500 square feet with a 2:30 am license over Thursday to Saturday.
The site was expected to be open before the end of the calendar year and have an unrestricted capacity of 310.
Nightcap said it currently had a further five sites in legal negotiations across several of its brands.
It added that its bars had continued to trade 'well ahead' of its expectations since the relaxation of Covid restrictions 19 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
