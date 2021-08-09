StockMarketWire.com - Shipping services company Clarkson reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was bolstered by 'robust' performance in its broking division and a 'strong' recovery in its financial division.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to £27.3 million from £20.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £190.1 million from £180.4 million.
The interim dividend was raised to 27 pence per share from 25 pence per share.
'The outlook for the business is strong. Improving demand/supply dynamics is positive to the rate environment across shipping, offshore and renewables markets, driven by the green transition, increasing demand for bulk commodities and the global economic recovery after the COVID-19 induced recession,' the company said.
'We have made a strong start to the second half, there is increasing momentum across the business...'
