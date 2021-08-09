StockMarketWire.com - Fintech platform Supply@ME Capital said it had agreed with Apex to launch an inventory monetisation fund.

The company also announced that its TradeFlow Capital funds had secured investors subscribing for the full, initial $40 million issuance.

'A further trading update, which will also include the financial impact of these latest developments, is expected by the end of August,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com