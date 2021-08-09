StockMarketWire.com - Information management software company ldox said it had acquired thinkWhere, a UK based geospatial information services technology business.
Based in Stirling, thinkWhere provides end to end geospatial information services systems using open source, cloud-based products and applications, providing unique access to a wealth of open datasets supported by professional consulting services.
'Geospatial information systems provide a framework for gathering, managing and analysing data about the physical world, allowing customers to visualise spatial data to analyse relationships and interactions,; the company said.
'Having previously been equally owned by Falkirk and Stirling Councils, the acquisition will provide thinkWhere and its staff with the investment and resources to scale and accelerate as part of Idox,' it added.
