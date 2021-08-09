StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired a catalogue from Fleetwood Mac writer and vocalist Christine McVie, for an undisclosed sum.
Combined with its acquisition from Lindsey Buckingham, Hipgnosis said it now owned the song copyrights and writers share for a variety of Fleetwood Mac tracks.
These included seven of 11 songs on 'Fleetwood Mac', eight of 11 songs on 'Rumours', 15 of 20 songs on 'Tusk', nine of 12 songs on 'Mirage', nine of 12 songs on 'Tango In The Night', 11 of 16 songs on 'Greatest Hits', and 12 of 17 songs on 'The Dance'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
