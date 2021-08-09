StockMarketWire.com - Palm oil producer M.P. Evans said its fifth palm-oil mill had been commissioned at its Bumi Mas estate in East Kalimantan.
The Benuang mill, a 60-tonne-per-hour facility, was now processing all the fresh fruit bunches harvested from both the group's own areas and those of its associated scheme smallholders.
'The group expects to be able to increase oil-extraction rates by utilising the Benuang mill rather than sending crop to third-party mills,' it said.
M.P. Evans was working towards receiving certification from the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil for the new mill by around the end of 2022.
The company also announced that it could restart planting at its Musi Rawas.
Planting was paused in late 2019 following an announcement of changes to regulations.
M.P. Evans said it subsequently provided all necessary documentary evidence to demonstrate compliance and recently received confirmation that planting can restart.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.