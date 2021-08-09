StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SolGold welcomed introduction by Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso of an executive decree containing the country's mining policy.

The decree defined new public policy that the government would implement for the mining industry.

SolGold said it provided a 'solid plan' that included clear principles of respect for mining rights.

President Lasso's declaration sent 'an extremely positive message to investors, to industry, to the country and especially to its rural communities,' SoldGold vice-president in Ecuador Andrew Taunton said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com