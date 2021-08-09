StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused forestry group Woodbois said it had acquired La Gabonaise des Forets et de l'Industrie du Bois for $1.5 million.
The deal saw the company acquire an additional 71,000 hectares of forest in Gabon.
The acquisition sum included $0.9 million upon completion and $0.15 million per quarter from October 2021 until July 2022.
Woodbois said said the deal increased is forest in Gabon by 75% to over 166,000 hectares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.