StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused forestry group Woodbois said it had acquired La Gabonaise des Forets et de l'Industrie du Bois for $1.5 million.

The deal saw the company acquire an additional 71,000 hectares of forest in Gabon.

The acquisition sum included $0.9 million upon completion and $0.15 million per quarter from October 2021 until July 2022.

Woodbois said said the deal increased is forest in Gabon by 75% to over 166,000 hectares.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com