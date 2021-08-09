StockMarketWire.com - East Africa focused miner Shanta Gold said it was 'extremely encouraged' by the results of drilling at the West Kenya project in Kenya.
Highlights included intersecting 7.5 metres at 1.8 grams per tonne of gold, from a depth of 77.4 metres to 84.9 metres.
The update related to 3,369 metres of drilling across 13 holes conducted in May and June at the Isulu and Bushiangala deposits.
'Building on from the success of phase-one drilling at West Kenya, we are extremely encouraged by today's reported intersections which are the first results from this second phase,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
'We believe this asset has the potential to be a high quality gold development project that could be transformational for Shanta and our shareholders as well as Kenya and its communities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.