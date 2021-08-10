StockMarketWire.com - Investment bank and broker Numis said chairman Alan Carruthers would stand down at its annual general meeting in February.
Carruthers, who took up the role in March 2017, would be replaced by current non-executive director Luke Savage.
Savage's previous roles included chief financial officer of Standard Life and Lloyd's of London.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
